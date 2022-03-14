HC Wainwright Trims Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Target Price to $15.00

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 219.15% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of GRTS opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.42.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Gritstone bio (Get Rating)
Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gritstone bio (GRTS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.