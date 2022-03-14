HC Wainwright Trims Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Target Price to $15.00

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 219.15% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GRTS opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 62.5% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,560,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 617,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,673,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,305 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,429,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 608,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

