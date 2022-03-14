HC Wainwright Trims TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Target Price to $2.50

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXMD opened at $0.29 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD (Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.