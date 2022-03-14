HC Wainwright Trims TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Target Price to $2.50

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TXMD opened at $0.29 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About TherapeuticsMD (Get Rating)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.
