Head-To-Head Comparison: ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD – Get Rating) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare -23.86% -61.87% -8.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ARTISTdirect and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 2 0 2.29

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus target price of $15.71, suggesting a potential upside of 180.61%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.44 -$79.06 million ($3.40) -1.65

ARTISTdirect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats ARTISTdirect on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARTISTdirect Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARTISTdirect, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the provision of online music network. The firm also offers multi-media content, music news and information. Its network consists of music search engine and database containing information on artists, retail goods, ecommerce offerings a wide selection of artist merchandise and music. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

