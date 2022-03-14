Head-To-Head Comparison: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Solid Power alerts:

This table compares Solid Power and Energizer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energizer $3.02 billion 0.69 $160.90 million $2.00 14.69

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Solid Power and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Energizer 0 2 3 0 2.60

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.61%. Energizer has a consensus target price of $43.80, indicating a potential upside of 49.08%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Energizer.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A N/A N/A Energizer 5.09% 67.03% 4.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energizer beats Solid Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights. The firm’s brands include A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, and STP. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.