Head to Head Comparison: Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 20.24% 11.73% 1.09% Mid-Southern Bancorp 18.27% N/A N/A

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mid Penn Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $144.85 million 2.12 $29.32 million $2.94 9.15 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 5.11 $1.61 million $0.55 27.09

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

