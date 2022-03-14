Head-To-Head Review: RocketFuel Blockchain (RKFL) versus Its Competitors

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS: RKFL – Get Rating) is one of 395 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare RocketFuel Blockchain to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RocketFuel Blockchain and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A RocketFuel Blockchain Competitors 2662 13194 24336 666 2.56

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 59.67%. Given RocketFuel Blockchain’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RocketFuel Blockchain has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain’s rivals have a beta of -17.14, meaning that their average share price is 1,814% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain N/A -$2.36 million -0.98 RocketFuel Blockchain Competitors $1.81 billion $314.43 million 8.95

RocketFuel Blockchain’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A -551.72% -414.75% RocketFuel Blockchain Competitors -120.95% -56.96% -5.85%

Summary

RocketFuel Blockchain rivals beat RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About RocketFuel Blockchain (Get Rating)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data. The company was founded on April 2, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

