Head to Head Survey: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) vs. Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Romeo Power and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 3 0 0 2.00 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.93, indicating a potential upside of 317.25%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power 59.69% -36.85% -32.38% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Volatility and Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $16.80 million 11.34 -$7.62 million $0.03 47.33 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.13 $313.00 million $3.86 1.43

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

