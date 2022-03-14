Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $18.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. 841,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,014. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

