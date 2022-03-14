Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $696.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

