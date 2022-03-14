Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.79.

HSY stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $206.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,523. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hershey has a 1 year low of $151.21 and a 1 year high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock worth $206,227,011. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hershey by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,369 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 574,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,141,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,299,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

