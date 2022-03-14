Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSY. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Shares of HSY opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.93. Hershey has a 52-week low of $151.21 and a 52-week high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock worth $206,227,011. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

