Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.30 million-$383.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.66 million.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $45.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $620.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

