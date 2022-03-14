Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 million, a PE ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.37. Highway has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Highway’s payout ratio is 333.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highway stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating ) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Highway worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

