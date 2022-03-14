Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Down 65.5% in February

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $69.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4853 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

