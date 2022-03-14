Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 68,804 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

