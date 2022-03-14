HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) & Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Head to Head Contrast

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) and Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HOYA and Foxtons Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.17 billion 8.01 $1.13 billion $3.84 29.17 Foxtons Group $120.13 million 1.14 -$4.10 million N/A N/A

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than Foxtons Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HOYA and Foxtons Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Foxtons Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HOYA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HOYA has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxtons Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HOYA and Foxtons Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 24.20% 22.00% 17.54% Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HOYA beats Foxtons Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HOYA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products. The Life Care segment produces and sells health care & medical related products. The Others segment includes the information system services and business contracts. The company was founded by Shigeru Yamanaka and Shoichi Yamanaka on November 1, 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Foxtons Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Mortgage Broking segment offers mortgage advisory and brokerage services. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

