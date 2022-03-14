HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HPX during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HPX during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HPX during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HPX by 31.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of HPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

HPX remained flat at $$9.91 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. HPX has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

