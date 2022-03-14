Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.26 ($67.67).

ETR BOSS opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €33.11 ($35.99) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 67.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.86.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

