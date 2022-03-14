Hydra (HYDRA) Achieves Market Cap of $79.95 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.29 or 0.00024390 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $79.95 million and $503,266.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,932,136 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

