i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Update

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of IAUCF stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

