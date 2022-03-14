i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.83. 95,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.