Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.15) to €12.60 ($13.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $42.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.5766 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

About Iberdrola (Get Rating)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.