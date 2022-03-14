IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Raised to C$17.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.

IBG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.69.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBG traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$14.06. 32,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$439.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$9.64 and a 12 month high of C$14.80.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.