IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) to announce $10.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.
A number of equities analysts have commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.
NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.