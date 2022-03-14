IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) to announce $10.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 47.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130,090 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

