IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup cut their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.50.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock opened at $189.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.79.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,530,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.