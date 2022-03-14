IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the February 13th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IFAN stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,253,215. IFAN Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
IFAN Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
