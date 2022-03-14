IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 39.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Newell Brands by 4,444.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

