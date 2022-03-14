IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELAN opened at $26.49 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

