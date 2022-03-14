IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 397 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 72.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after purchasing an additional 738,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $21,598,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,915 shares of company stock worth $1,037,280. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $123.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

FMC Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.