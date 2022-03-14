IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 668 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Evergy by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Evergy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Evergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.35 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.93 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

