IFP Advisors Inc Buys 413 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $50.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.82. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

