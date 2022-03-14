IFP Advisors Inc Buys 783 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $58.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.80. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SWTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.