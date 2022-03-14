IFP Advisors Inc Has $119,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $22.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03.

