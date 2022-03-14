IFP Advisors Inc Has $149,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,242,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after purchasing an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $72.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

