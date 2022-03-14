IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

