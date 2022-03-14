IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,798 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after buying an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,045,000 after buying an additional 1,374,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,100,000 after buying an additional 1,120,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

