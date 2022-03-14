Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 8,271.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunome by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.
Immunome Company Profile (Get Rating)
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
