Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Get Immunome alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -1.26. Immunome has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 8,271.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunome by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunome (IMNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.