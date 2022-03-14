Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $81.14 on Monday. Inari Medical has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $121.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $1,580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,141 shares of company stock worth $14,537,608 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

