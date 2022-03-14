Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target Lowered to €24.50 at Morgan Stanley

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €29.00 ($31.52) to €24.50 ($26.63) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.79 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

