Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

IOSP opened at $91.49 on Thursday. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.67.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 20.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 92.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

