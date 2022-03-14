Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the February 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after buying an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after buying an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.72. 889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.