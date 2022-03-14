Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of IPXHY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.
Inpex Company Profile (Get Rating)
