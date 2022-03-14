Insider Buying: Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) CEO Acquires 8,100 Shares of Stock

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $207,117.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.45. 179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,831. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.86 million, a P/E ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,554,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 259,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

