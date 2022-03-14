Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.36. 860,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,471. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

