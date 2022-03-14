Insider Buying: Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Director Purchases 940 Shares of Stock

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) Director Morgan Colby Wood bought 940 shares of Procept BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.43 per share, with a total value of $22,964.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PRCT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 441,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

