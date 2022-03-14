Insider Buying: Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Purchases £210.42 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Richard Keers purchased 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,006 ($39.39) per share, for a total transaction of £210.42 ($275.71).
LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,997 ($39.27) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,674 ($35.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($51.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,286.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,501.11.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.
Schroders Company Profile (Get Rating)
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
