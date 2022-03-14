Insider Buying: Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Purchases £210.42 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Richard Keers purchased 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,006 ($39.39) per share, for a total transaction of £210.42 ($275.71).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,997 ($39.27) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,674 ($35.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($51.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,286.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,501.11.

Get Schroders alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.82) to GBX 3,750 ($49.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.89) to GBX 3,544 ($46.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,724.86 ($48.81).

Schroders Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.