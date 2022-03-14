Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells $305,631.55 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $305,631.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Hallal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $136,971.00.

AlloVir stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in AlloVir by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AlloVir by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AlloVir by 350.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

