Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells 1,406 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $52,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of APR stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $37.40. 12,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,125. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 586.18% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apria by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 242,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Apria by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Apria by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Apria by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Apria by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter.

APR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Apria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

