Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells 1,406 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $52,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of APR stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $37.40. 12,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,125. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58.
Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 586.18% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
APR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
