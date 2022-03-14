Insider Selling: Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Insider Sells $423,703.20 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $62.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,421,000. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,548,000. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 162,838 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

