Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells $19,900.44 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 477 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $19,900.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $40.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.98. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $61.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.
About Outset Medical (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
