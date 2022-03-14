Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells $19,900.44 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 477 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $19,900.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $40.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.98. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.